Biommatrix/Roche Euro deal for Synvisc

- Biomatrix has signed an agreement with Roche Holdings to acquire European marketing rights to Synvisc, a product for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Under the terms of the agreement, Biomatrix will receive payments in addition to fees received from Syntex under the 1994 deal signed before Roche acquired Syntex earlier this year. Meantime, Biomatrix has also obtained approval to market the product in the 19 countries of the European Economic Area.