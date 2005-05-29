Bionaut and NCI sign cancer R&D accord

The USA's Bionaut Pharmaceuticals has signed a research accord with the US Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute to profile the former's compounds that inhibit the ability of tumor cells to survive various stress conditions. The NCI and Bionaut will also collaborate to identify new biomarkers in tumor cells that are affected by the latter's lead cancer compounds.
The Massachussetts-headquartered drugmaker will provide its lead candidates, which have been shown to modulate stress response in tumors, and the NCI will test them against a panel of tumor-cell lines and measure biomarkers that are induced or suppressed. It will also evaluate Bionaut's agents for therapeutic potential to alter metastasis by testing for suppression of invasion/migration in vitro with several highly-metastatic cell lines. Increased metastasis of tumor cells is often associated with the ability of these cells to survive stress.
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