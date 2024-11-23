BIONICHE REOPENSEURO FACILITY

Bioniche Inc, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company, has this month reopened its expanded manufacturing facility in Galway, Ireland, ending a six-month shutdown. Manufacturing capacity has been increased almost 400%, the company says.

Bioniche also noted that the new facility will provide "a gateway" to the European Union market for Regressin (mycobacterial cell wall extract), currently in Phase II/III testing for bladder cancer, and both prostate cancer and malignant melanoma.