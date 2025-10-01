Bioniche's Regressin

Bioniche has reported positive Phase II/III results with its Regressin product for the treatment of patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) of the bladder. The data are from 68 patients treated with Regressin, a mycobacterial cell wall extract, for up to 78 weeks.

Two groups of patients were treated. In those not exposed to prior anticancer therapy the objective response rate was 52%, while in those who had already received treatment with BCG (a standard therapy for CIS) it was 22%. Regressin appeared to be better tolerated than BCG therapy. Other confirmatory trials are planned.