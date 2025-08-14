Bionova Scientific

Acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2022, the company provides advanced services—ranging from monoclonal antibody development to full-scale GMP biologics manufacturing—for developers of innovative therapies.

In June 2024, Bionova announced a US $100 million investment to expand its capabilities into plasmid DNA (pDNA) production. The centerpiece: a new 100,000 sq ft facility in The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston’s growing cell and gene therapy (CGT) hub. The facility began operations in Q1 2025, initially offering research-grade pDNA development and manufacturing. By late 2025, the site will scale up to full GMP production.

Located near a concentration of CGT developers and supported by strong regional incentives—including tax abatements—the Woodlands site aligns with Bionova’s broader strategic push to meet growing demand for reliable pDNA supply. Simultaneously, the company continues to quadruple GMP biologics capacity at its Fremont, California headquarters, reinforcing its ability to support clients from early-stage research through commercial-scale manufacturing.

Bionova’s expansion into pDNA positions it to become a more integrated partner for CGT developers—offering end-to-end biologics and plasmid support with speed, scale, and geographic adaptability.



