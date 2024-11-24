Sunday 24 November 2024

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024


Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Zhongshan-based biopharma company Akeso will await the verdict of the Chinese medicines regulator on a penpulimab-based combo therapy.   22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Shanghai-based Zai Lab and New York’s Pfizer are to work together on the commercialization of Xacduro (sulbactam-durlobactam) in China.   22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
The nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr — known as RFK Jr — for the role of US Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) President-elect Donald Trump sent shares in vaccine companies sharply downwards.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Hong Kong-based Sino Biopharm has signed an equity investment and strategic collaboration agreement with LaNova Medicines, advancing its oncology focus.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Privately-held US biotech Alloy Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
San Diego-based Cidara Therapeutics, a biotech using its proprietary Cloudbreak platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors to raise up to around $105 million.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Aizen hopes AI will help make mirror peptides a reality
Aizen Therapeutics, an AI-driven biotech headquartered in San Diego, has officially launched from stealth mode, introducing its drug discovery platform, DaX.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
HCW Biologics takes aim at CD8+ in deal with WY Biotech
HCW Biologics has announced a worldwide licensing agreement with WY Biotech to develop and commercialize one of its preclinical immunotherapy candidates.   21 November 2024
Biosimilars
Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
Sweden-based Xbrane Biopharma and Intas Pharmaceuticals have announced an exclusive global licensing and co-development agreement for the former company’s Opdivo (nivolumab) biosimilar candidate.   20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Major contract brings Samsung to record-breaking $4 billion in deals
Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Korea's Samsung Group, has announced a new manufacturing agreement worth $668 million.   20 November 2024

Pharmaceutical
$800 million investment planned at GSK Pennsylvania site
GSK has announced its largest US manufacturing investment to date, dedicated to producing medicines and vaccines.   25 October 2024
Biotechnology
GigaGen wins $135 million BARDA contract for botulinum toxin treatment
4 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF--Lilly links up with Eva to bring Olumiant to Africa
6 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—AstraZeneca denies relocation claims for UK vaccine site
23 August 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Dieter Weinand to chair Anaveon board
1 August 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—J&J draws line under Emergent row with $50 million
11 July 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—iTeos earns $35 million in milestones from GSK
8 July 2024
Aizen hopes AI will help make mirror peptides a reality
Aizen Therapeutics, an AI-driven biotech headquartered in San Diego, has officially launched from stealth mode, introducing its drug discovery platform, DaX.   21 November 2024

