Bioogen and Elan suspend sales of Tysabri

Biogen Idec of the USA and Ireland-based and Elan Corp have announced the voluntary suspension in the marketing of Tysabri (natalizumab), a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The companies are suspending supply of the drug from commercial distribution and have told physicians not to prescribe it until further notification. In addition, the companies have suspended dosing in all clinical trials with the drug, which had a peak sales forecast of $2.5 billion a year.
The news, in pre-market trading on February 28, devasted both firm's share price, with Biogen Idec falling more than 40% to $40.08 and Elan plunging over 60% to $10.65.
This decision, they say, is based on very recent reports of two serious adverse events that have occurred in patients treated with Tysabri in combination with Avonex (interferon beta-1a) in clinical trials. These events involve one fatal confirmed case and one suspected case of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare and frequently fatal, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. Both patients received more than two years of Tysabri therapy in combination with Avonex.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze