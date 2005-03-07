Bioogen and Elan suspend sales of Tysabri

Biogen Idec of the USA and Ireland-based and Elan Corp have announced the voluntary suspension in the marketing of Tysabri (natalizumab), a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The companies are suspending supply of the drug from commercial distribution and have told physicians not to prescribe it until further notification. In addition, the companies have suspended dosing in all clinical trials with the drug, which had a peak sales forecast of $2.5 billion a year.

The news, in pre-market trading on February 28, devasted both firm's share price, with Biogen Idec falling more than 40% to $40.08 and Elan plunging over 60% to $10.65.

This decision, they say, is based on very recent reports of two serious adverse events that have occurred in patients treated with Tysabri in combination with Avonex (interferon beta-1a) in clinical trials. These events involve one fatal confirmed case and one suspected case of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare and frequently fatal, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. Both patients received more than two years of Tysabri therapy in combination with Avonex.