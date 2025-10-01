- The 4th Annual Biopartnering Europe Conference will be held on October 8-9 at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in London, UK. The meeting promotes the formation of partnerships in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Around 60 companies will be represented at the meeting, and a major theme will be the use of information technology to identify and exploit new commercial opportunities. Contact Jade Taylor at Technology Vision Group in the USA. Phone: +1 (408) 464 7100; fax: +1 (408) 464 4240.