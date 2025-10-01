- The 4th Annual Biopartnering Europe Conference will be held on October 8-9 at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in London, UK. The meeting promotes the formation of partnerships in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Around 60 companies will be represented at the meeting, and a major theme will be the use of information technology to identify and exploit new commercial opportunities. Contact Jade Taylor at Technology Vision Group in the USA. Phone: +1 (408) 464 7100; fax: +1 (408) 464 4240.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze