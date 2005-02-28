BioPartners signs 10-year license accord with The Medical House

Switzerland-headquartered pharmaceutical company BioPartners GmbH has signed a 10-year license agreement with privately-owned European drug delivery specialist The Medical House for the use of its GH1 reusable, spring-powered, needle-free delivery system as the platform for BioPartner's recombinant human growth hormone product Valtropin (saltropin).

The exclusive global license follows from the development of an agreement between the two companies which was signed in June 2002.

BioPartners has submitted an application for marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency for Valtropin. This is its second EMEA application for a biologically-similar product. Last year, the company filed for the evaluation of its interferon-alpha product (Marketletter November 1, 2004) as a treatment for hepatitis C.