BioPharma And XTL Biopharm Hepatitis Collaboration

Canadian company BioChem Therapeutics Inc (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioChem Pharma Inc) and Israeli group XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (formerly Xenograft Technologies Ltd) have signed a six-month option agreement that could lead to an alliance for the discovery of novel drugs for the treatment of hepatitis C infections and other viral infections.

The prime focus of the collaborative program is the identification of novel antihepatitis lead compounds and drug candidates, employing BioChem's expertise in medicinal chemistry and XTL Biopharmaceutical's proprietary animal modelling system for hepatitis viral infections.

BioChem says it has already demonstrated its strong medicinal chemistry capabilities in discovering 3TC for the treatment of HIV infection; it is collaborating with Glaxo Wellcome on this product, a New Drug Application for which has been filed recently in the USA (Marketletter July 10). It has also discovered lamivudine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infections. In addition, BioChem has entered into an agreement with Warner-Lambert for a program seeking to develop and market orally-active small-molecule compounds for the treatment and prevention of thrombosis (Marketletter August 7).