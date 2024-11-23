BioQuest Completes Immune Complex Deal

BioQuest has completed its acquisition, for stock and cash, of ImmuneComplex Corp, whose vaccine platform is seen by BioQuest management as complementing the patents already held by the company in the area of HIV vaccine technology. Bioquest also has licenses to patents in the area of HIV prophylaxis and therapy. Warren Lau, president of the company, noted that Bioquest "becomes a company with product sales as well as having a pipeline of products."