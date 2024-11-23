BioQuest Completes Immune Complex Deal

BioQuest has completed its acquisition, for stock and cash, of ImmuneComplex Corp, whose vaccine platform is seen by BioQuest management as complementing the patents already held by the company in the area of HIV vaccine technology. Bioquest also has licenses to patents in the area of HIV prophylaxis and therapy. Warren Lau, president of the company, noted that Bioquest "becomes a company with product sales as well as having a pipeline of products."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze