Biora AB Forges Ahead With Planned Share Offering

- Biora AB of Sweden has filed a registration statement with the USSecurities and Exchange Commission regarding its planned public offering of 6.5 million shares. The price is set between $7.25 and $8.25 for each ordinary share, and $14.50 and $16.50 per American Depository share. Each ADS represents the right to receive two ordinary shares, says the company. The offering is expected to raise about $50 million for the company.