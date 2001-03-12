Biora in dry mouth deal with Medpharma

Biora AB of Sweden has entered into an agreement with Medpharma of theUK to license a project for xerostomia (dry mouth). Under the terms of the deal, Biora will retain the rights to develop and market the product to dentists, while Medpharma will sell to other target groups.

The Swedish company will receive a one-time payment, as well as a royalty based on future sales once the drug is introduced to the market. Development costs up to Phase II will be shared between the firms.