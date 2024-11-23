Biora Losses Rise, Despite Higher Sales

Swedish periodontal disease products company Biora AB reports a net lossof $5.1 million, or $0.36 per share, for 1996, some $3.6 million more than the previous year. This is despite sales rising 38% to $694,000.
Turnover was boosted by Emdogain sales in Sweden and Germany (the only markets where it was available) of $622,000. The product has since gained approval in European markets and from the US Food and Drug Administration. It is set for a US launch in second-quarter 1997.
