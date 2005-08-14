BioSante licenses contraceptive tech from Wake Forest Univ

Illinois, USA-based BioSante Pharmaceuticals says that it has exercised an option for a license from Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Cedars Sinai Medical Center, also of the USA, to three patents encompassing triple hormone contraception technology, a novel combination of estrogens and progestins with androgens, such as testosterone. This license, which covers all potential routes of administration, follows BioSante's existing license to triple hormone therapy for menopausal women.

Data indicate that a woman's testosterone levels decrease approximately 30%-50%between her 20s and 40s. This natural decline, combined with a fall in testosterone levels due to oral contraceptive use, may result in lower sexual desire and activity in some women, BioSante explains. The testosterone component of the triple hormone contraceptive formulation may help restore sexual desire and activity to women taking traditional oral contraceptives who have experienced this side effect, it adds.