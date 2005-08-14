BioSante licenses contraceptive tech from Wake Forest Univ

Illinois, USA-based BioSante Pharmaceuticals says that it has exercised an option for a license from Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Cedars Sinai Medical Center, also of the USA, to three patents encompassing triple hormone contraception technology, a novel combination of estrogens and progestins with androgens, such as testosterone. This license, which covers all potential routes of administration, follows BioSante's existing license to triple hormone therapy for menopausal women.
Data indicate that a woman's testosterone levels decrease approximately 30%-50%between her 20s and 40s. This natural decline, combined with a fall in testosterone levels due to oral contraceptive use, may result in lower sexual desire and activity in some women, BioSante explains. The testosterone component of the triple hormone contraceptive formulation may help restore sexual desire and activity to women taking traditional oral contraceptives who have experienced this side effect, it adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze