BioSante swings to $2.8M income in 2006

25 March 2007

For the year ended December 31, 2006, US drugmaker BioSante recorded net income of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $9.7 million, or $0.50 per share for the same period the year before. 2006 was the first year BioSante recorded net income, and this was primarily a result of revenue from its November marketing agreement with the USA's Bradley Pharmaceuticals for Elestrina, an estradiol gel, which the Food and Drug Administration recently approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause (Marketletter January 1 & 8). Bradley paid a $2.625 million upfront licensing fee and, in July, BioSante also completed a $7.6 million private placement to increase its cash balance.

In 2006, BioSante initiated the Phase III development of LibiGel, its once-daily transdermal testosterone gel, in the treatment of hypoactive female sexual dysfunction. The firm believes that two trials will be required as well as a safety study to look specifically at the potential for cardiovascular risk of testosterone therapy. BioSante says it may submit a New Drug Application after six months of efficacy data and one year of testosterone safety exposure.

