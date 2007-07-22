BioSantes' vacc adjuvant provides dose sparing effect

US drug developer BioSante Pharmaceuticals says preclinical data indicates that its calcium phosphate nanoparticle-based vaccine adjuvant, BioVant, has a significant dose-sparing effect. The firm added that the product may play a key role in the development of novel vaccines, particularly those protecting against pandemic influenza strains.

The results, which are from a hemagglutination inhibition assay, show that, following priming and booster doses of BioVant-H5N1-combination -vaccine, the immune response in inoculated rodents was four times greater than that achieved by exposure to the viral antigen alone. The firm added that its adjuvant vaccine combination was based on 3mcg of viral antigen, a large reduction from currently available products which typically include around 90mcg of antigen per dose.

Stephen Simes, BioSante's chief executive, said that the firm is working to produce a vaccine that provides immune protection that can be delivered at lower dosages than currently-available products. He added that, "according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the currently-approved bird-flu vaccine without an adjuvant...is effective only at high doses."