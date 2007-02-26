Tuesday 16 September 2025

BioScience closes on deal to buy Pfizer's Cruce Davila unit

26 February 2007

Abraxis BioScience, an integrated, global, USA-based biopharmaceutical company, has completed the acquisition of drugs giant Pfizer's Cruce Davila manufacturing facility in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. This 56-acre site consists of a 172,000 square foot validated manufacturing plant with capabilities of producing European Union and US compliant injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as protein-based biologics and metered-dose inhalers.

In addition, the acquisition includes a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled 90,000 square foot active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing plant, and two support facilities with quality assurance and laboratories, totaling 262,000 square feet. Under the terms of the deal, Abraxis will lease the API plant back to Pfizer. Abraxis expects to begin commercial manufacturing from this site in the first half of 2007.

