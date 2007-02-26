BioScience closes on deal to buy Pfizer's Cruce Davila unit

Abraxis BioScience, an integrated, global, USA-based biopharmaceutical company, has completed the acquisition of drugs giant Pfizer's Cruce Davila manufacturing facility in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. This 56-acre site consists of a 172,000 square foot validated manufacturing plant with capabilities of producing European Union and US compliant injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as protein-based biologics and metered-dose inhalers.
In addition, the acquisition includes a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled 90,000 square foot active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing plant, and two support facilities with quality assurance and laboratories, totaling 262,000 square feet. Under the terms of the deal, Abraxis will lease the API plant back to Pfizer. Abraxis expects to begin commercial manufacturing from this site in the first half of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze