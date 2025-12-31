Biosimilar Medicines Conference

Medicines for Europe’s flagship annual meeting dedicated to the policy, market and access environment for biosimilars in Europe.

Taking place over two days near Amsterdam Schiphol, the conference brings together stakeholders across industry and the healthcare ecosystem to examine how biosimilars can support sustainable healthcare, strengthen supply resilience and expand patient access—particularly in the context of major European policy developments and changing global market dynamics.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Biosimilar and biologics manufacturers and industry leaders

Market access, pricing, policy and public affairs teams

Regulators, HTA and payer stakeholders

Healthcare professionals and patient representatives involved in access and adoption

Service providers and partners supporting biosimilar development, manufacturing and commercialization

Scale

A focused European conference with dedicated sponsorship/marketing opportunities and a senior policy and industry audience.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently stated on the main event overview pages.

What to expect