Biosimilar Medicines Conference

Amsterdam, NetherlandsHilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Medicines for Europe’s flagship annual meeting dedicated to the policy, market and access environment for biosimilars in Europe.
Taking place over two days near Amsterdam Schiphol, the conference brings together stakeholders across industry and the healthcare ecosystem to examine how biosimilars can support sustainable healthcare, strengthen supply resilience and expand patient access—particularly in the context of major European policy developments and changing global market dynamics.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Biosimilar and biologics manufacturers and industry leaders
- Market access, pricing, policy and public affairs teams
- Regulators, HTA and payer stakeholders
- Healthcare professionals and patient representatives involved in access and adoption
- Service providers and partners supporting biosimilar development, manufacturing and commercialization
Scale
- A focused European conference with dedicated sponsorship/marketing opportunities and a senior policy and industry audience.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently stated on the main event overview pages.
What to expect
- Two days of discussions on biosimilar policy, uptake and access in Europe, including the impact of evolving EU healthcare and industrial legislation
- Sessions focused on sustainability, competition, supply resilience and adoption barriers/enablers
- High-value networking across industry, policymakers, regulators, clinicians and patient stakeholders
- An industry-supported event environment with sponsorship and partner engagement alongside the main programme
