Biosimilars News

Biosimilars, once met with skepticism, are now an undeniable force in the global pharmaceutical market. As several blockbuster biologics lose exclusivity, biosimilars are stepping in to capture market share and drive savings for healthcare systems worldwide. While adoption in the USA has lagged behind other regions, there are signs that this may be changing. Despite ongoing challenges, the US market is seeing increasing uptake, with biosimilars poised to reshape competition and access to life-saving treatments.