Biosimilars News

Thursday 8 January 2026

Industry groups are urging changes to the US Food and Drug Administration’s Biosimilar User Fee Amendments programme as talks begin on reauthorizing the scheme for another five years. BsUFA, which funds FDA’s biosimilar reviews through user fees, expires in September 2027 and will require new legislation to continue.   7 January 2026
Latest US biosimilars market report from Samsung Bioepis
South Korea’s biosimilar drug developer Samsung Bioepis today released its Third Quarter 2025 Biosimilar Market Report, marking the tenth edition reviewing the situation in the USA.   21 July 2025
Valorum partners on Formycon’s Eylea biosimilar
Germany’s Formycon announced that Klinge Biopharma, the exclusive owner of the global commercialization rights of FYB203/Ahzantive (aflibercept-mrbb), Formycon’s biosimilar to Bayer’s Eylea, concluded an exclusive license agreement with US biosimilars specialist Valorum Biologics for the commercialization of the product in the USA and Canada.   25 June 2025

Sandoz finalizes deal to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics
Sandoz offers to buy Evotec unit

Disco Pharmaceuticals

Industry groups are urging changes to the US Food and Drug Administration’s Biosimilar User Fee Amendments programme as talks begin on reauthorizing the scheme for another five years. BsUFA, which funds FDA’s biosimilar reviews through user fees, expires in September 2027 and will require new legislation to continue.   7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
South Korean biosimilar specialist Samsung Bioepis today announced that it has begun direct commercialization of Byooviz, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), in Europe.   2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of India’s Biocon Ltd, announced that it has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics (FKB).   29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
This month, Samsung Bioepis announced the European launch of Obodence (60 mg pre-filled syringe) and Xbryk (120 mg vial), denosumab biosimilars referencing Prolia and Xgeva.   29 December 2025
Formycon secures FDA approval for ranibizumab biosimilar Nufymco
German biosimilars specialist Formycon has won US approval for Nufymco (ranibizumab), an interchangeable biosimilar to Lucentis, strengthening its ophthalmology footprint in the USA. The US regulator cleared the product under a Biologics License Application.   24 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis wins Japan approval for Stelara biosimilar under Nipro partnership
Alvotech rolls out first Simponi biosimilar across Europe
Alvotech and Teva reach US settlement date for biosimilar to Eylea

Formycon and MS Pharma deal on Keytruda biosimilar candidate
Intense competition in Europe’s denosumab biosimilars market amid launches
Teva wins EC nod for Prolia and Xgeva biosimilars
STADA wins approvals to bring denosumab biosimilars to patients in Europe

Sandoz launches its biosimilar Afqlir in Europe
Alvotech and Advanz win EC approval for first Simponi biosimilar
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA

BRIEF—Celltrion wins positive EU opinion for SteQeyma autoinjector
19 December 2025   South Korean biosimilars specialist Celltrion said the European medicines regulator has adopted a positive opinion for an autoinjector version of SteQeyma, its biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab).
BRIEF—FDA final guidance on promotional labeling and advertising for biosimilars
10 December 2025   The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued the final guidance, “Promotional Labeling and Advertising Considerations for Prescription Biological Reference Products, Biosimilar Products, and Interchangeable Biosimilar Products: Questions and Answers.”

BRIEF—Gedeon Richter gains EC nod for Junod and Yaxwer
BRIEF—Latest EMA/CHMP biosimilars and generics recommendations
BRIEF—New UK HQ shows importance of British market to Celltrion
BRIEF—Latest EMA/CHMP biosimilars opinions

BRIEF—Kyowa Kirin and Sandoz permitted partial change of rituximab biosimilar
BRIEF—Samsung Biologics signs big money, big pharma deal
BRIEF—BI0SECURE Act left out of 2025 US Defense Bill
BRIEF—Celltrion launches additional doses for Yuflyma in USA
BRIEF—Another Canadian province switches to biosimilars
BRIEF—US biosimilars market report
BRIEF—SaudiVax inks deal with Minapharm and MiGenTra
BRIEF—Pfizer's Abrilada granted interchangeability for Humira
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025
Margins under pressure: immunology’s crowded new era
26 September 2025

Are biosimilars finally coming of age in the USA?
Biosimilars, once met with skepticism, are now an undeniable force in the global pharmaceutical market. As several blockbuster biologics lose exclusivity, biosimilars are stepping in to capture market share and drive savings for healthcare systems worldwide. While adoption in the USA has lagged behind other regions, there are signs that this may be changing. Despite ongoing challenges, the US market is seeing increasing uptake, with biosimilars poised to reshape competition and access to life-saving treatments.   4 August 2025
Independent Sandoz doing much more than standing on its own two feet
After nearly 27 years as a division of Swiss giant Novartis, generics and biosimilars specialist Sandoz went its own way in October 2023.   2 August 2025
Indian pharma diversifies amid US tariff threats, pivots to high-margin products
US tariffs have served as a significant catalyst for Indian pharmaceutical companies to reassess their strategies, leading to accelerated efforts in market and product diversification. The challenging environment has encouraged a strategic shift towards higher margin products, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.   31 July 2025
Unlocking the full potential of biosimilars
An Expert View from Dr Elena Wolff-Holz, global head of clinical development at Biocon Biologics, the biosimilar subsidiary of Biocon.   7 April 2025

US crackdown on Chinese biotech opens opportunities for Indian companies
US crackdown on Chinese biotech opens opportunities for Indian companies   18 June 2024
Indian pharma majors rally for strong US-India trade alliance
Indian pharma majors rally for strong US-India trade alliance   20 May 2024
Indian govt study exhorts companies to navigate and capitalize on patent cliff
Indian govt study exhorts companies to navigate and capitalize on patent cliff   30 April 2024

New CEO to steer Samsung's growing biosimilars firm
Samsung Bioepis has appointed Kyung-Ah Kim as its new president and chief executive, succeeding Christopher Hansung Ko, who will lead the Samsung Future Business Division.   27 November 2024
Stephen Lam brought in to take Tanvex to ‘new heights’
Biosimilar-focused biopharmaceutical company and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Tanvex BioPharma has named Stephen Lam its new chief executive (CEO).   5 September 2024
Novartis names chairman-designate of soon to be spun out Sandoz
Swiss pharma giant Novartis’s board of directors announced today the appointment of Gilbert Ghostine as chairman-designate of the new board of Sandoz, its biosimilars and generics business.   20 February 2023
New business chief to lead US commercial growth for Celltrion
The American business of South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare has appointed Thomas Nusbickel as chief commercial officer.   7 February 2023

