2015 a year to watch out for authorized generics and biosimilars in Japan

A new report from RnRMarketResearch, Japan Pharma Outlook 2015: 2015 -Year to Watch out for Authorized Generics, Biosimilars and Overseas Strategic Initiatives, says most of the companies are revalidating their domestic (and thus overseas) strategies to adapt to new regulations.
For the innovators - testing authorized generics (AGs) phenomenon for protecting their long-listed sales against generic could be one of new choice in Japan. The format and regulations for AG's are still not clear in Japan, however with the largest Japanese product Blopress AG's launched recently and generic companies in queue to compete with their generic versions will make the things lucid for the fate of AG's in Japan.
For most of the generic companies focusing on reducing manufacturing costs, and for many of them to venture in biosimilars space as a new growth avenue would be focus. The trends suggest that Japanese companies may need to set up or alliance with companies overseas for manufacturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze