Friday 9 January 2026

2015 a year to watch out for authorized generics and biosimilars in Japan

Biosimilars
16 July 2015

A new report from RnRMarketResearch, Japan Pharma Outlook 2015: 2015 -Year to Watch out for Authorized Generics, Biosimilars and Overseas Strategic Initiatives, says most of the companies are revalidating their domestic (and thus overseas) strategies to adapt to new regulations.

For the innovators - testing authorized generics (AGs) phenomenon for protecting their long-listed sales against generic could be one of new choice in Japan. The format and regulations for AG's are still not clear in Japan, however with the largest Japanese product Blopress AG's launched recently and generic companies in queue to compete with their generic versions will make the things lucid for the fate of AG's in Japan.

For most of the generic companies focusing on reducing manufacturing costs, and for many of them to venture in biosimilars space as a new growth avenue would be focus. The trends suggest that Japanese companies may need to set up or alliance with companies overseas for manufacturing.

