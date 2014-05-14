ABPI updates recommendations on use of biosimilars

The UK trade body the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI) has launched the third edition of its position paper on biosimilar medicines, which makes seven recommendations covering areas where action is needed.
The recommendations are aimed at regulators, health technology assessment (HTA) agencies, National Health Service (NHS) commissioners and health care professionals who prescribe or dispense biosimilar medicines. The recommendations highlight the importance of robust patient safety monitoring to enable compliance with European Union pharmacovigilance legislation and clear guidance and information to educate prescribers and patients, ensuring they are aware of the important differences between biological medicines and chemically developed (smaller molecule) medicines.
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