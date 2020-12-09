Act now to maximize biosimilar savings, European policymakers told

Biosimilar medicines have multiple long-term benefits, but policymakers need to act immediately to maximize these, according to new IQVIA data.
The annual report from IQVIA, The Impact of Biosimilar Competition in Europe, describes the evolution in price, volume, and market share following the arrival of these copycat biologics in Europe.
"In the post COVID-19 era more than ever, health systems across Europe urgently need to seize the full potential of biosimilars"In a series of observations by IQVIA, biosimilar medicines have shown to deliver benefits and efficiency where and when they are used effectively. Primary among the benefits are increased healthcare systems efficiency and access to biologics for more patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze