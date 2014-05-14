Actavis announces proposed Senior Leadership Team

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has announced the proposed senior management team that will lead the specialty pharmaceutical company pending the successful close of the acquisition of Forest Laboratories, anticipated mid-year.
Following the close, Paul Bisaro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Actavis, will become Executive Chairman. Brent Saunders, currently CEO and President of Forest, will become CEO and President, and a member of the Board of Directors. Robert Stewart, President, Actavis Global Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer. Mr Saunders will report to Mr Bisaro and the Board of Directors, and Mr Stewart will report to Mr Saunders.
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