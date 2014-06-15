Friday 9 January 2026

ADA 2014: Investigational new insulin glargine from Lilly and Boehringer comparable to Lantus

Biosimilars
15 June 2014
biosimilars_samples_large

For the first time, US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and family-owned German major Boehringer Ingelheim presented data showing that LY2963016, the alliance's investigational new insulin glargine product, has a similar safety and efficacy profile to currently marketed insulin glargine (Lantus).

Results from these Phase I and Phase III studies were presented at the 74th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco. Lantus is French drugmaker Sanofi’s blockbuster diabetes drug which has annual sales approaching $8 billion, but loses its patent protection early next year

"Results from six completed clinical trials for this new insulin glargine product showed that it works similarly in the body and produces clinical results similar to Lantus," said Tom Blevins, endocrinologist with Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, Austin, Texas. "These data are important because Lilly/BI's insulin glargine could serve as an important treatment option in the future when physicians are deciding on an insulin glargine product to help patients meet their treatment goals," he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze