Alvotech and AbbVie settle Humira biosimilar patent dispute

Privately-held Icelandic biosimilars developer Alvotech Holdings says it has executed a US settlement agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) that grants Alvotech non-exclusive rights to market AVT02 (100mg/mL), its high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar candidate for Humira (adalimumab) in the USA. The settlement grants Alvotech a license entry date in the USA of July 1, 2023.
The settlement fully resolves all pending US disputes between AbbVie and Alvotech related to AVT02, including the US International Trade Commission (ITC) case brought forth in December 2021, thus removing any corresponding litigation-related barriers blocking Alvotech’s high-concentration version of adalimumab from reaching US patients.
“We aim to be the first interchangeable, high-concentration biosimilar to this critical treatment,” said Robert Wessman, founder and chairman of Alvotech, adding: “We view today as a key milestone for patients and for our mission to fight for healthcare sustainability.”
