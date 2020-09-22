Sunday 11 January 2026

Alvotech and DKSH expand Asian deal for biosimilars

Biosimilars
22 September 2020
Privately-owned Alvotech and DKSH (SWX: DKSH) have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to commercialize six new biosimilar candidates for the Asian markets.

The initial pipeline contains biosimilar candidates addressing multiple therapeutic areas.

DKSH is a market expansion services provider with a focus on Asia but based in Zurich, Switzerland.

