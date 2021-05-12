Alvotech takes on might of AbbVie's Humira armory

Privately-held Icelandic biopharmaceutical company Alvotech, which is seeking to become one of the leaders in the biosimilar monoclonal antibody market, has made a statement this week by filing a lawsuit against AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

Alvotech is suing in a bid to end the monopoly that the Chicago-based drugmaker has long-maintained on the adalimumab market, sold as Humira.

The inflammatory diseases drug is the highest grossing prescription medicine in the USA with more than $16 billion in sales in 2020. Its global revenue last year was nearly $20 billion, though it has lost patent exclusivity in many countries outside the USA.