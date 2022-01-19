Monday 12 January 2026

Alvotech upsizes oversubscribed PIPE transaction to $175 million

Biosimilars
19 January 2022
alvotech-large

Biosimilars focussed Icelandic company Alvotech Holdings and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (Oaktree II) (NYSE: OACB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, today announced $21 million in additional commitments for a private placement (PIPE) of Oaktree II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination.

The upsized PIPE, totaling approximately $175 million and entirely raised as common stock at $10.00 per share, is driven by increased interest from premier Icelandic investors, including Arctica Finance, Arion Bank, and Landsbankinn. This $21 million is in addition to other top-tier investors including Suvretta Capital, Athos (the Strüngmann Family Office), CVC Capital Partners, Temasek Holdings, Farallon Capital Management, and Sculptor Capital Management, among others.

Implied initial enterprise value of ~$2.25 billion

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Alvotech raises $300 million; will further develop biosimilars
22 January 2019
Biosimilars
Alvotech buys Baliopharm GmbH to boost its biosimilar development
20 May 2016
Biosimilars
New biosimilars facility opens in Iceland
9 June 2016
Biosimilars
Icelandic biosimilars firm Alvotech debuts on Nasdaq
16 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze