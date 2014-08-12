Amgen and Novartis applauded for support of investor principles in biosimilar industry

A coalition of institutional investors who have over $430 billion in assets has commended USA-based biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) for supporting a set of investor principles to guide corporate boards on policy and oversight responsibilities related to biosimilar activities.
The coalition’s Investor Statement on Board Oversight of Biosimilar Issues calls on biosimilar manufacturers’ boards to ensure that information provided to policymakers on patient safety is balanced, that investor money used for political lobbying is working in tandem with shareholder interests, and that disclosure on significant business partnerships is transparent.
Amgen and Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, have expressly stated their support for the principles outlined in the document, and highlighted the fact that their existing policies and practices were also affirming them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze