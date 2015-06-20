Australia’s unilateral move on biosimilars substitution slammed

The decision announced on Friday by the Australian government that would allow clinicians and pharmacists to give patients themselves the option of substituting cheaper biosimilar version of a biological medicines (The Pharma Letter June 19) has come in for a great deal of criticism, both locally and more vociferously in the USA.
The chief executive of the trade group Medicines Australia, Tim James, told a Senate committee the move was "out of step" with the rest of the world….On biosimilars and across our health care system, notions of safety first, of do no harm and of putting into practice, the precautionary principle should always come first," he said, adding that more research was needed.
“Retrograde” move could put Australian patients at risk, says ASBM
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze