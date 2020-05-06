Bausch + Lomb licenses Stada and Xbrane's Lucentis biosimilar

Eye health specialist Bausch + Lomb, part Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC), has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Germany’s Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) and its development partner, Sweden’s Xbrane Biopharma (Nasdaq: XBRANE), to commercialize in the USA and Canada a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab) that is currently in development.
The companies aim to obtain all currently approved indications for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis in both the USA and Canada.
Stada and Xbrane will be jointly responsible for finalizing development of the biosimilar, currently known as Xlucane. Xbrane, whose shares gained 11.85% to 47.20 Swedish kronor on the news, will also provide commercial supply. Bausch + Lomb will be responsible for the sales, marketing and all other commercialization efforts for the biosimilar candidate in the USA and Canada following regulatory approval.
