Biocon and Mylan launch biosimilar Lantus in USA

Biocon Biologics India, a fully integrated ‘pure play’ biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon (BSE: 532523) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) yesterday announced the US launch of Semglee (insulin glargine injection) in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, approved to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.
News of the launch sent Biocon's shares up 4.2% to 375., while Mylan stock edged up less than 1% to $16.38.
Semglee, which received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has an identical amino acid sequence to French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Lantus and is approved for the same indications. It is not recommended for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.
