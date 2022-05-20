Biocon Biologics and Viatris launch Abevmy, their third oncology biosimilar, in Canada

India’s Biocon Biologics and US-headquartered Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) have launched their Abevmy (bBevaczumab) in Canada.
Co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, Abevmy is a biosimilar to Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications.
Abevmy follows the launch of their two oncology biosimilars in Canada, Ogivri (bTrastuzumab) – marketed by Roche as Herceptin -in 2019 – the first trastuzumab approved in the country – and Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim) - Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Neulasta copycat, which was launched in 2020. In addition to the therapeutic area of oncology, Viatris Canada launched Hulio (bAdalimumab) – a version of AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Humira in February 2021 for chronic inflammatory conditions.
