Saturday 11 April 2026

Biocon Biologics boosts Fulphila production capacity

Biosimilars
27 November 2019
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Biosimilar development partners Biocon (BSE: 532523) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) have been granted approval for a facility to manufacture Fulphila (pegfilgrastim) for the US market.

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More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biocon and Evotec partner on early-stage biosimilar
10 October 2019
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Mylan and Biocon launch biosimilar, Ogivri, in Australia
2 August 2019
Generics
Biocon links with Tabuk to commercialize generics in Middle East
9 December 2021
Biosimilars
India's Biocon gets EIR report for Bengaluru facilities from US FDA
16 April 2020




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