Biocon Biologics to offer its cancer biosimilars through CAP

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of India’s Biocon Ltd (BSE: 53223), has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia as a part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP).

The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patients who need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), and the news saw Biocon’s shares close up more than 2% at 409.50 rupees.

Offering will include bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim