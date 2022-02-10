Biogen and Xbrane link up on Cimzia biosimilar

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Swedish firm Xbrane Biopharma (STO: XBRANE) have entered into a commercialization and license agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Xcimzane, a pre-clinical monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar referencing Cimzia (certolizumab pegol).
Marketed by Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB), Cimzia’s primary indication is for rheumatoid arthritis in adults as well as axial spondylarthrosis, psoriasis and Crohn’s disease. In 2020 global sales of Cimzia were 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion). Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will gain exclusive global regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial rights to Xcimzane and will be the marketing authorization holder.
The news comes on the heels Biogen agreeing to sell its 50% equity stake in biosimilar development company, Samsung Bioepis for over $2 billion, although it has retained rights to the joint venture’s Byooviz (ranibizumab), a biosimilar referencing Lucentis. Biogen has other biosimilars, the revenue from which came to $831 million in 2021.
