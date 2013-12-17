Biogen Idec and Samsung Bioepis to market anti-TNF biosimilars in Europe

US biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has exercised its right to enter into an agreement to commercialize anti-TNF biosimilar product candidates in Europe, including biosimilars for widely used therapies to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, with its South Korea-based based joint venture Samsung Bioepis.

Under the agreement, Biogen Idec will be responsible for commercialization of these product candidates across Europe, where there already exists a strong market for biosimilars and a defined regulatory pathway. The agreement with Samsung Bioepis aligns with Biogen Idec’s broader corporate objectives of remaining focused on its core business, while leveraging its expertise in manufacturing and specialty markets to meet the need for biosimilar therapies.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to leverage our experience in developing and manufacturing high-quality biologics in therapeutic areas where we are deeply focused, and provide medicines to patients where there is a significant societal need,” said Tony Kingsley, executive vice president of global commercial operations for Biogen Idec.