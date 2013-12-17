Biogen Idec and Samsung Bioepis to market anti-TNF biosimilars in Europe

US biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has exercised its right to enter into an agreement to commercialize anti-TNF biosimilar product candidates in Europe, including biosimilars for widely used therapies to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, with its South Korea-based based joint venture Samsung Bioepis.
Under the agreement, Biogen Idec will be responsible for commercialization of these product candidates across Europe, where there already exists a strong market for biosimilars and a defined regulatory pathway. The agreement with Samsung Bioepis aligns with Biogen Idec’s broader corporate objectives of remaining focused on its core business, while leveraging its expertise in manufacturing and specialty markets to meet the need for biosimilar therapies.
“This is a unique opportunity for us to leverage our experience in developing and manufacturing high-quality biologics in therapeutic areas where we are deeply focused, and provide medicines to patients where there is a significant societal need,” said Tony Kingsley, executive vice president of global commercial operations for Biogen Idec.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze