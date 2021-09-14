Biosimilar activity in the EU on the decline, says analyst

The European Union has been at the forefront in approving and accepting biosimilar copies of biological drugs, unlike the USA where there are still very few available on the market.

However, data and analytics company GlobalData now predicts that the arrival of biosimilar therapies in the EU will continue to fall in the coming years following a wave pattern that has been occurring since 2006.

Quentin Horgan, senior drugs database analyst at GlobalData, notes that we are currently in the downward trajectory of a wave that peaked in 2018, and it is likely that there are similar waves happening in the USA and APAC markets.