Ophthalmic bevacizumab takes aim at anti-VEGF market

An ophthalmic formualtion of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab), under development for use in retinal indications, has fared well in a Phase III safety study.
Spying an opportunity to offer an ophthalmic formulation of the anti-VEGF biologic, Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) is testing bevacizumab-vikg in the NORSE THREE open-label study.
Top-line results showed no unexpected safety trends, indicating a safety profile consistent with that of prior published data on the use of bevacizumab for ophthalmic conditions.
