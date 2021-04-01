Sunday 11 January 2026

Ophthalmic bevacizumab takes aim at anti-VEGF market

Biosimilars
1 April 2021
oulook_big

An ophthalmic formualtion of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab), under development for use in retinal indications, has fared well in a Phase III safety study.

Spying an opportunity to offer an ophthalmic formulation of the anti-VEGF biologic, Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) is testing bevacizumab-vikg in the NORSE THREE open-label study.

Top-line results showed no unexpected safety trends, indicating a safety profile consistent with that of prior published data on the use of bevacizumab for ophthalmic conditions.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


