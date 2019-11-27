Friday 20 March 2026

Biosimilar of Forteo launched in Japan by Mochida

Biosimilars
27 November 2019
japan_pharmacy_big

Japanese mid-size drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534) announced that “Teriparatide BS Subcutaneous Injection Kit 600μg MOCHIDA” (Development code: RGB-10) has been launched in Japan as the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price has been listed today.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Teva nabs FDA approval for generic version of Forteo
17 November 2023
Biosimilars
Alvogen inks deals for Forteo biosimilar in South Korea, Israel and Canada
21 October 2019
Biosimilars
US competition brewing for Lilly's Forteo blockbuster
8 October 2019
Biosimilars
Richter launches its biosimilar teriparatide across Europe
20 August 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sarepta cleared to re-submit sNDAs for Amondys and Vyondys
Pharmaceutical
Sarepta cleared to re-submit sNDAs for Amondys and Vyondys
19 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
How to fix waning EU pharma, in expert’s words
19 March 2026
Biotechnology
Kalohexis emerges from stealth to advance obesity and metabolic diseases treatments
19 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lilly's retatrutide demonstrated significant reductions in A1C and weight
19 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to seek earlier indication for Talzenna combo
19 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Brazil’s Anvisa as a regional pace-setter
19 March 2026
Biotechnology
New entrant in obesity space offers novel approach
19 March 2026


Company Spotlight

Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics is a privately held, New York-based, biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients with rare and orphan diseases of the brain.


More Features in Biosimilars

Formycon secures license date for aflibercept biosimilar FYB203 in Europe
19 March 2026
Samsung Bioepis partners with Sandoz on biosimilar
18 March 2026
3PBIOVIAN partners Colombia cancer institute on biosimilar
13 March 2026
SteinCares, Shilpa strike Latin America biosimilar licensing pact
11 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze