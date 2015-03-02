Interview: Boehringer Ingelheim's Heidi Hunter on biosimilar originality, jousting and getting to market

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has been in the biosimilars business since the end of 2011 when it developed what was effectively a startup within the company to manufacture a new kind of therapy. What it now has in 2015 is a portfolio of biosimilar products, three of which are in Phase III.

Heidi Hunter, senior vice president and head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s global biosimilar business, talked to TPL about the particularities of developing biosimilars, and what the company’s plans are for the near future.

“We have biosimilars to Humira (adalimumab), Avastin (bevacizumab) and Rituxan (rituximab), and those would be the first biosimilars that Boehringer Ingelheim would come to the market with,” she said, with the Humira molecule first on the horizon, and a freedom-to-operate date at the end of 2016.