Biosimilars a '21st century revolution that we're helping to lead', says Biogen exec

In partnership with Samsung Bioepis – a joint venture in which it recently upped its stake in to 49.9% - the US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has been an undisputed leader in driving the adoption of biosimilars in Europe.
Late in 2019, the company reported that as many as 180,000 patients were taking the biosimilars that it has brought to Europe alongside Samsung Bioepis.
There are around 100,000 people taking Benepali, a copy of Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Enbrel (etanercept), more than 20,000 being treated with Flixabi, a drug referencing Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Remicade, and more than 60,000 on Imraldi, the originator of which is AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze