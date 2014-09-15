Biosimilars market could make vast cost savings - but only if it is sustainable: report

Biosimilars stand to represent a major opportunity for cost saving across Europe as long as it becomes a sustainable market, according to a report from GfK MarketAccess on behalf of the European Biosimilars Group, a sector of the European Generic medicines Association.

It highlights the need for a sustainable biosimilar medicines market, which is one that delivers continuing benefits to four key stakeholder groups: physicians, payers, patients and industry across the short- and long-term.

The market would need to give opportunities to treat more patients with appropriate therapies (which appeals to physicians), present cost savings and financial sustainability of healthcare systems (relevant to payers), improved access to medicines (a positive step for patients) and a reasonable return on investment with the continued attractiveness of research and development investment in new medicines, which is good for industry.