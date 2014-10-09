Biosimilars one of the most promising segments of European pharma industry, says KuickResearch

Biosimilars are one of the most promising segments of the European pharma industry, according to a report by market research company KuickResearch. It found that the expiration of patents on blockbuster drugs, amenable regulatory framework and economic incentives have driven steady growth in the sector.
The European biosimilars market is fragmented due to biosimilars’ accessibility in different therapeutic areas, and is divided into various categories such as granulocyte-colony stimulating factor and somatropin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze