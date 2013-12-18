Brazil’s ANVISA and ProGenericos sign cooperation agreement

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA has signed a memorandum of technical and operational cooperation with the Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Generic Drugs (ProGenericos) which provides for study, research, information sharing, planning and common interest projects planning, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.
The agreement also includes actions taken within the health policy, science and technology as well as supporting the development of generic medicines and biological drugs. The ceremony took place at the 6th Meeting of the Executive Committee and Competitiveness Council of Health Complex (GECIS) in Brasilia.
The Generic Drug Policy was introduced in Brazil by Law No 9,787, of February 10, 1999, as a strategy to promote access to medicines, as these products are lower cost to the population.
