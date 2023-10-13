Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Another Canadian province switches to biosimilars

Biosimilars
13 October 2023

Canadian trade group Biosimilars Canada has announced a new switching policy for the province of Prince Edward Island (PEI).

As a result, patients using certain biologics in the PEI Pharmacare program will need to transition to a biosimilar before 30 June.

President Jim Keon said the policy would “help support the long-term sustainability of the province’s public drug program and healthcare system.”

PEI is the eleventh jurisdiction in Canada to announce a biosimilars switching policy, with British Columbia and Alberta leading this approach, in 2019.

Manitoba is now the only province or territory in the country with a public drug program that has not made the transition to biosimilars.

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Influx of biosimilar set to see significant market growth
5 June 2024
Biosimilars
Canada embraces the full potential of biosimilars
13 October 2023
Biosimilars
Another Canadian province announces a biosimilar switching policy
28 March 2023


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