Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Biocon and RSSDI offer free care to those in need

Biosimilars
15 November 2021

India’s Biocon Biologics has launched a new outreach initiative in diabetes, together with Asia’s largest research and professional organization for the therapy area, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

Biocon and RSSDI are launching a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, which will identify and train around 400 physicians in different districts across the country.

Biocon will enable these HCPs with a free supply of its insulins to help over 1,000 children with type 1 diabetes. RSSDI will help train the physicians and raise awareness about the issue.

Biocon executive chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company was “committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most underserved and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze