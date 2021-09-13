Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Biosimilar CannEpil+ steps closer to UK market

Biosimilars
13 September 2021

A biosimilar epilepsy treatment, CannEpil+, has been approved for import into the UK.

The therapy will be made available for free on compassionate grounds to ten patients for six months, as part of a clinical trial process.

The product references CannEpil, a phytocannabinoid treatment for refractory epilepsy, and will be offered by MGC Pharmaceuticals via its UK distribution and clinical access partner, Elite Pharmaco.

The treatment will be monitored as part of an observational trial using a data collection app, providing real-time data on efficacy to doctors and regulatory bodies.

Epilepsy affects approximately 600,000 people in the UK, and around 50 million people worldwide.



