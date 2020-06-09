Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—China insulin supplier eyes going public

Biosimilars
9 June 2020

Chinese insulin supplier Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical aims to go public soon in Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR market, which mimics Nasdaq to attract Chinese innovative companies in the science and technology sector.

The Beijing-based company is known for its insulin biosimilars including long-acting insulin, NPH insulin and regular insulin.

In China, which is home to over 114 million patients with diabetes, according to IDF, the insulin market, especially the NPH and long-acting insulin sector, is dominated by the three multinationals - Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

According to Gan & Lee, by lowering the price about 20% lower than the multinational counterparts, its insulin injections are used in over 7,000 public hospitals in small cities and rural areas.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze